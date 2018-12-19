Tiffany Pollard Hosts Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

“I just want to say that…I’m back!” You have probably heard this quote along with many others from the unforgettable tv personality, Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Tiffany’s time on Flavor of Love and I Love New York has gained her timeless fame and provided us with endless quotes, memes, and gifs that we all frequently use today, ultimately forming a “stan” community on Twitter. But the fabulous Tiffany Pollard is really is back, and she is teaming up with Fenty Beauty for holiday gift guide video! We’re getting 100% Tiffany and then some for this holiday gift guide as she reviews Fenty products that you simply just can’t go wrong with buying for the holiday season.

More importantly, this is just another example of Fenty Beauty perfectly executing and hitting their target market by catering to a TV personality and Millennial meme sensation. Since its inception, Fenty Beauty has been using its marketing techniques to reach their desired target market properly and successfully. I mean, what better way to promote diversity in the beauty industry than coming out with 40 different shades ranging from fair skinned to dark skinned and releasing a campaign featuring diverse women.

The devil may work hard, but Rihanna and Fenty Beauty’s marketing team works harder.

Enjoy the video of Tiffany Pollard’s Holiday Gift Guide here. You won’t regret it.