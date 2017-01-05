Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Gucci Mane

Happy New Year to all you Bomb readers! I know many of us are nothing less than thrilled for a year like 2016 to finally be done. But today, we have to celebrate one of the biggest glow-ups of yesteryear with none other than Gucci Mane himself. The Alabama native, who transplanted to Atlanta and formed roots there, emerged on to the hip-hop scene in 2005, and definitely had the style to match his music.



Multiple watches worn simultaneously, streams of diamond necklaces, oversized clothing and gold grills were his steeze.



Copious gold chains sat on his rotund belly, which he covered with simple t-shirts.





But since then, he’s taken a much more streamlined approach when it comes to fashion. After his much anticipated release from Sing Sing, it’s refreshing to see his affinity for all things bling hasn’t escaped him. With the help of stylist Shun Melson, he’s swapped out his gold fronts for what I like to call a guwop grin. He dropped a decent amount of weight during his incarceration, so for him, it’s all about looking good and feeling better. These days, he smiles from ear-to-ear, wearing the latest from big name designers like Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, and of course…GUCCI!

When you currently have multiple songs on the Billboard charts, a little reward like a pair of Cartier glasses is worth the touch of dramatic “flare” they bring.

While his style skews more gaudy than most, you have to appreciate his hustle and appreciation for fashion.

So here’s to Gucci Mane, who’s shown us that with perseverance and the will to succeed, anything is possible as long as you hit the ground running. And major congrats to his engagement with longtime girlfriend, now fiancée, Keyshia Ka’Oir! For more, spy our gallery above!

What say you to this week’s pick?