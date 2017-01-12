Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Gabrielle Union-Wade

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Actress Gabrielle Union arrives to NBC's 'Today on October 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

From a high powered executive to a sassy cheerleading captain of a rival high school to an emotionally conflicted television news anchor, this actress’s body of work has evolved dramatically over the 20-something years she’s been in the business. And as her work has catapulted her into major success over the last few years, Gabrielle Union-Wade’s style has definitely kept up.

Initially, this Omaha, Nebraska native wasn’t the red carpet star we know her as today. Should the time call for making an appearance, she was certainly a jacket and jeans sort of girl. And that simplicity at its core always stuck with her.

As the years progressed, so did her style, especially after teaming up with noted image consultant, Jason Bolden. A fan of all things black, Gabrielle eventually took a liking to wearing more jewel toned pieces on carpets and at events. And with skin as gorgeous as hers, she can practically pull off any hue. I mean, seriously. Did she find and bottle the Fountain of Youth or what?!

As of last year, she started working with stylist, Thomas Christos, who brought with him prints, textures, separates and fabulous Dion Lee coats. From Prada to Prabal Gurung, Gabrielle’s been bringing it in the style department by showcasing increased wardrobe versatility.

When she’s not slaying with equally stylish husband, basketball phenom Dwyane Wade, she’s killing it on the small screen on BET’s Being Mary Jane and has a new action flick coming soon with Jamie Foxx called Sleepless. Our girl stays busy!

Here’s to Mrs. Union-Wade who we’re sure will keep us on our toes with even more fabulous looks to come!

