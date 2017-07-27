Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Queen Latifah

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Queen Latifah attends the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala with presenting sponsor Christian Dior Couture at Cipriani 25 Broadway on October 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation)

The nineties birthed hip-hop legends, and this week’s throwback is counted among the bunch. She may no longer spit a dope rhyme on wax, but when you’re a queen, you tend to have a lot on your plate. From the days of “UNITY”, an anthem written as a call for women to demand respect for themselves and for each other in the face of misogyny, to her role as Khadijah James – college educated, female editor in chief of FLAVA Magazine on hit sitcom Living Single, Queen Latifah has conquered it all. Music, television, and a robust film résumé boasting her range as an award-winning actress in drama and comedy speak volumes. She’s gone on to produce not only her own films and television shows, but also a clothing line for plus-sized women with HSN, and the Covergirl Queen Collection with makeup giant, Covergirl. This speaks to the growth in her career as an entertainer, and her style has definitely mirrored each stage.

During the aughts, Queen Latifah’s style was as in your face as her songs. Brightly patterned button downs, necklaces adorned with wooden ornaments of the continent of Africa, and her signature crowns made her stand out. But she never wanted it to get lost on you that she is a strong black woman with a lot to say.

And who could forget those Living Single days? Khadijah James loved some tan suits and college sweatshirts.

But as with time, fashions must change, and did they ever for Queen. These days, a trendy military jacket or blazer paired with jeans and a fierce boot hit the mark for a perfect daytime outfit.

Jumpsuits and pantsuits offer a more polished look for nighttime events that don’t call for too much fuss.



But it’s not all boots and pants for Queen. A good minidress never hurt anyone, whether color-blocked, blood red or covered in sequins. Whatever the occasion, she always makes the right pick and lets the curves come out to play.

And her gowns…flawless. From a shoulder-bearing embellished white Christian Siriano number to a sexy, yet glamorous pewter Badgley Mischka asymmetrical dress, no expense is spared when it comes to red carpet glamor.

Here’s to a woman who not only transcends what it means to be full-figured and fabulous, but also emphasizes the importance of female empowerment. Queen Latifah has always been unafraid to speak her mind through her style, lyrics, and in business. She continues to break down barriers in the world of entertainment and always makes it her mission to make women of color a part of every conversation. And for that, we salute her!

(Just in case y’all forgot who she IS.)

