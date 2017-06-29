Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
2012 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Mary J. Blige attends during the 98th annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/FilmMagic)
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J Blige attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
The 2010 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Jan. 06, 2010 - Los Angeles, California, United States - MARY J. BLIGE Attends The 2010 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Held At The Nokia Theatre In Los Angeles, California On January 6, 2010. 2009.K63671DL (Credit Image: © D. Long/Globe Photos/ZUMApress.com)
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 41
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Singer Mary J. Blige attends amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/amfAR15/Getty Images)
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
Celebrtities attend the 2014 amFAR's Inspiration Gala
Sao Paulo, Brazil - Mary J. Blige attends the 2014 amFAR's Inspiration Gala in Sao Paulo. AKM-GSI April 4, 2014 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com
Chances are if you grew up during the nineties, you had this week’s throwback blasting through your casette player during personal moments of both heartbreak and triumph. With soul-quaking lyrics sung over a melodic piano and hard hitting drums, Hip-Hop Soul was born, and Mary J. Blige is still the reigning queen of this genre.
Just as noteworthy as her music is her sense of style. From fitted caps and baseball jerseys to couture gowns on red carpets, MJB has never shyed away from serving a look to get the people talking.
The nineties were a time of bold prints and lots of urban flair when it came to Blige. Baseball jerseys, oversized athletic jackets were a part of her steeze, as her style reflected that of many of the girls from the Bronx during this era. And who can forget those iconic “Not Gon’ Cry” sunglasses? MJB began to experiment with her style even further, especially during red carpet appearances. Outfits gilded in gold paisley, baroque prints and vivid fur coats draped over sparkly gowns became the norm whenever Blige hit the carpet.
Eventually, the silhouettes of her outfits became more streamlined. More column dresses featuring halters or asymmetry at the shoulders or sleeves came into play as Mary became more fashion forward. Mary also loves to switch things up when the occasion doesn’t call for a floor length gown. She kills it in separates, especially in pieces that feature geometric prints. Though she’s been in the game for almost thirty years, there really is no stopping Mary as the slay is still consistent. Column dresses are still her favorite silhouette to consider, but these days, she may be inclined to show a little leg, evidenced by her saucy La Perla gown worn at this year’s Met Gala. From Reem Acra to Gucci and J. Mendel, and with Jason Bolden as her style architect, how can she do wrong?
So here’s to Mary J. Blige, a pioneer of the music world who defined the genre of Hip-Hop Soul, a beacon of hope to women who struggle to keep a positive outlook on life, and a style icon with looks to last a lifetime.
What do you think of Mary’s style?