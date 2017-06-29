Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige

View Gallery
79 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 1

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 2

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
2014 Matrix Awards - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Singer Mary J. Blige attends the 2014 Matrix Awards at The Waldorf=Astoria on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 4

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 5

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 6

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 7

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 8

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 9

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 10

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 11

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 12

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 13

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 14

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 15

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 16

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 17

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
2012 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Mary J. Blige attends during the 98th annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/FilmMagic)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 19

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 20

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 21

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 22

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 23

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 24

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 25

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 26

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 27

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 28

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 29

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 30

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 31

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 32

#8112104 Singer Mary J. Blige made her way out of the ITV studios in London, UK on November 2, 2011. Restriction applies: USA ONLY Fame Pictures, Inc - Santa Monica, CA, USA - +1 (310) 395-0500

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 33

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 34

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 35

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 36

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J Blige attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
The 2010 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Jan. 06, 2010 - Los Angeles, California, United States - MARY J. BLIGE Attends The 2010 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Held At The Nokia Theatre In Los Angeles, California On January 6, 2010. 2009.K63671DL (Credit Image: © D. Long/Globe Photos/ZUMApress.com)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 39

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 40

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 41

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Singer Mary J. Blige attends amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/amfAR15/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 42

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 43

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 44

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 45

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 46

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 47

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 48

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 49

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 50

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 51

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 52

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 53

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 54

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 55

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 56

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 57

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 58

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 59

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 60

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 61

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 62

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 63

arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
31st Annual FGI Night Of Stars

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Mary J. Blige attends the 31st Annual FGI Night of Stars event at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
Celebrtities attend the 2014 amFAR's Inspiration Gala

Sao Paulo, Brazil - Mary J. Blige attends the 2014 amFAR's Inspiration Gala in Sao Paulo. AKM-GSI April 4, 2014 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 66

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 67

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 68

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 69

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 70

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 71

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 72

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 73

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 74

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
An Evening At Cipriani with Mary J. Blige and Friends

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Mary J. Blige attends "An Evening with Mary J. Blige and Friends" at Cipriani, Wall Street on June 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 76

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
photo by: Karl Ferguson (www.rageonemedia.com)

photo by: Karl Ferguson (www.rageonemedia.com)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 78

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Mary J. Blige
TBT Mary J Blige 79

Chances are if you grew up during the nineties, you had this week’s throwback blasting through your casette player during personal moments of both heartbreak and triumph.  With soul-quaking lyrics sung over a melodic piano and hard hitting drums, Hip-Hop Soul was born, and Mary J. Blige is still the reigning queen of this genre.

Just as noteworthy as her music is her sense of style.  From fitted caps and baseball jerseys to couture gowns on red carpets, MJB has never shyed away from serving a look to get the people talking.

The nineties were a time of bold prints and lots of urban flair when it came to Blige.  Baseball jerseys, oversized athletic jackets were a part of her steeze, as her style reflected that of many of the girls from the Bronx during this era.  And who can forget those iconic “Not Gon’ Cry” sunglasses?    MJB began to experiment with her style even further, especially during red carpet appearances.  Outfits gilded in gold paisley, baroque prints and vivid fur coats draped over sparkly gowns became the norm whenever Blige hit the carpet.
      Eventually, the silhouettes of her outfits became more streamlined.  More column dresses featuring halters or asymmetry at the shoulders or sleeves came into play as Mary became more fashion forward.  Mary also loves to switch things up when the occasion doesn’t call for a floor length gown.  She kills it in separates, especially in pieces that feature geometric prints.    Though she’s been in the game for almost thirty years, there really is no stopping Mary as the slay is still consistent.  Column dresses are still her favorite silhouette to consider, but these days, she may be inclined to show a little leg, evidenced by her saucy La Perla gown worn at this year’s Met Gala.  From Reem Acra to Gucci and J. Mendel, and with Jason Bolden as her style architect, how can she do wrong?

 

So here’s to Mary J. Blige, a pioneer of the music world who defined the genre of Hip-Hop Soul, a beacon of hope to women who struggle to keep a positive outlook on life, and a style icon with looks to last a lifetime.

What do you think of Mary’s style?

Vuitton

Vuitton is a Bahamas native and a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Eve Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Tracee Ellis Ross Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Cassie Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Celine Dion Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Rita Ora

  • Instagram

    • Shares