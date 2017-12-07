Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fabolous

TBT Fabolous 8

TBT Fabolous 32

TBT Fabolous 21

TBT Fabolous 20

TBT Fabolous 3

TBT Fabolous 2

TBT Fabolous 49

TBT Fabolous 47

TBT Fabolous 10

TBT Fabolous 42

TBT Fabolous 7

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - December 15, 2014

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Hip-hop artist Fabolous visits at SiriusXM Studios on December 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

TBT Fabolous 43

TBT Fabolous 46

TBT Fabolous 54

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Fabolous attends the Chi Zhang fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

TBT Fabolous 5

TBT Fabolous 4

TBT Fabolous 19

TBT Fabolous 12

TBT Fabolous 11

TBT Fabolous 9

TBT Fabolous 17

TBT Fabolous 18

TBT Fabolous 33

TBT Fabolous 37

TBT Fabolous 44

TBT Fabolous 26

TBT Fabolous 23

TBT Fabolous 1

TBT Fabolous 15

TBT Fabolous 16

TBT Fabolous 6

Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Recording artist Fabolous attends the Make A Wish VIP Experience at the 2016 BET Awards on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

TBT Fabolous 22

TBT Fabolous 25

TBT Fabolous 24

TBT Fabolous 52

TBT Fabolous 53

Fabolous

Singer Fabolous attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TBT Fabolous 30

TBT Fabolous 48

The Inaugural Diamond Ball

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Presents The Inaugural Diamond Ball Featuring: Fabulous Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 12 Dec 2014 Credit: Apega/WENN.com

TBT Fabolous 38

TBT Fabolous 31

TBT Fabolous 27

TBT Fabolous 34

TBT Fabolous 28

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Fabolous attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

TBT Fabolous 35

TBT Fabolous 40

TBT Fabolous 41

TBT Fabolous 45

Brooklyn has birthed some of the greatest rappers of all time.  They’ve changed the game time and time again, reinventing the sound and the look.  During the early 2000’s, rappers started to pay more attention to fashion, eventually catapulting them into trendsetter status.  For this Brooklynite, Fabolous, the athletic jersey accompanied with matching fitted cap became synonymous with his name, and soon after, everyone wanted to emulate the look.  I’m sure there’s a picture of me somewhere trying this too, minus the enormous Jesus piece.  But a true fashion aficionado will never be stagnant when it comes to their style.  The Brooklyn Don’s Instagram (@myfabolouslife) can attest to that, where he showcases his looks on a spectrum from swag to suave.
It was all about fitted caps with the brim tilted to the side, athletic headbands, and oversized tracksuits for Fab when he first hit the music scene.  And more often than not, he elevated his swag with a diamond encrusted chain.  For references, you can satiate your nostalgia by taking a look at the music video for his single “Young’n (Hollaback)”…and see if you remember how to do the REAL Harlem Shake.
  These days, the silhouette of Fab’s looks is more slim cut and fitted, but the swag hasn’t died.  Bomber jackets in vibrant hues festooned with patches seem to be the weapon of choice in his sartorial arsenal.        And on stage, the looks keep coming.  Rocking designers like Gucci, Off-White, and Rhude at sold out shows to killing it in all white shows the versatility in his style.
  It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see him seated front row during fashion week.  Typically taking on a much muted palette, Fab reaches for coats and sneakers in grays, nudes and blacks.  Basic colors, however, do not a basic outfit make.
  

Suits?  Check.  The man is sharper than a tack when it comes to red carpet looks.  Tailored to perfection, and not afraid to take a risk in an embroidered Alexander McQueen blazer shows his dedication to fashion.
  

And his birthdays, he pulls out all the stops. 
A pioneer of hip-hop in the early 2000’s, trendsetter, and now signed to Roc Nation (a surprise during his 40th birthday party), there’s no stopping this man, so we’re definitely going to see just how much more fly the guy can get.
For more of our favorite looks of Fabolous, spy the gallery above!

What say you about this week’s throwback?

Vuitton

Vuitton is a Bahamas native and a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

