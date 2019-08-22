Throwback Thursday: The Powerful Moments of Fashion in Music Videos From Our Favorite Video’s of the Early 2000s Like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and More!

Thanks to Normani’s new music video ‘Motivation’, the millennials had a field day being hit in the face with so much nostalgia for the Aughts. Such a time consisted of sweet memories especially in Hip-Hop and R&B, when our favorite mega superstars provided the glitz, swag, and fantasies of being the It girl and flyest guy. You know the Diva in center focus with her stunning background dancers in the latest fashion of Evisu Jeans, Vinyl material trousers, tube tops, low-rise waist jeans and belly rings. Not to mention the tantalizing R&B heartthrobs chasing behind the beautiful dream girl while crooning away in some fly gear. The 2000s placed a staple in fashion by supplying very daring choices of looks. But all in all, it provided visual magic on our TV screens with mini moments: music videos.



Aaliyah’s ‘More Than a Woman’ Directed by Dave Meyers – Who can forget the stunning visuals R&B singer and fashion icon Aaliyah wore in 2001 for video ‘More Than a Woman’. Director Dave Meyers, and herself came up with the concept of convincing her love interest, to a sickening Timbaland beat, to do it all in a moving motorcycle. Her stylist then, Derek Lee, was responsible for that white and silver Chanel catsuit we all wanted too! Including Aaliyah’s effortless tomboy swag in Dainese Motorcycle gear, and lastly her all black look inspired by a sex shop in LA, that was custom made by Joe LaGrand. How awesome!

Missy Elliott feat. Ludacris ‘Get UR Freak On’ Directed by Dave Meyers – When it comes to a visual provided by the legendary Missy Elliott, her iconic nature, powerful creativity and authenticity shines through and through. When Meyers created the concept with her, they opted for a Japanese underground feel that was leaky, heavily urban, and futuristic. Cameos were made by the 2000s Hip-Hop greats such as Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule and Ludacris which made the video even more epic! Of course we have to get into the mean smokey eye of Missy Elliott’s makeup look including the lipliner, denim bedazzled threads, and the baggy army fatigue fits! Not to mention Missy’s signature cut. Such swag was so 2000s!

Lil Kim – ‘No Matter What They Say’ Directed by Marcus Raboy – The Queen Bee completely sizzled with major latin spice with the help of stylist Misa Hylton in this music video! From cameos by her good friends Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott and Carmen Electra including many more starlets, to the various hair changes and custom made pieces, it was a fashionista’s dream. According to Misa Hylton, Lil Kim (whose name was so fitting) couldn’t fit most designer digs, so as a result Hylton had to get creative and got heavier into designing! With the help of her assistant Lonnie Barnes they were able to make Lil Kim’s “I Love New York Bustier”. And the metallic dress Lil Kim wore that was heavily inspired by old Hollywood Glam, and Dorthy Dandridge. There was even a Marie Antoinette homage included. How dope?!



Beyoncé’s feat. Jay Z ‘Crazy In Love’ Directed by Jake Nava – It had to be the strut heard around the world in 2003. Beyoncé in a shimmery silver tank, denim shorts paired with cherry red Slingback Pumps showcased effortless sex appeal by wearing less and serving so much more. According to the mega pop star, she wanted to create a moment similar to James Dean in just a simple white top and jeans styled by stylist extraordinaire Ty Hunter, for a staple ‘fit with it being her very first solo music video. It was also important to her that she wore something that everyone of her fans would be able to wear and make their own. But of course we can’t forget the incredible dance break in a Versace SS 2003 Color Block Dress. Stellar!

What say you, Bombers and Bombshells? Comment some of your favorite music video fashion from the 2000s!