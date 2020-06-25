Throwback Thursday: 30 Fashionable Moments From the BET Awards + Tune in This Sunday June 28th 8/7C!

The 2020 BET Awards are going down, but this year, due to COVID restrictions, the show will happen virtually! Host Amanda Seales will rock the mic this Sunday, June 28th at 8/7C (find more details here). While we unfortunately won’t have the same red carpet (and the fashion moments to go along with it), we can still reminisce on some Throwback BET Awards style!

Take a look at a few stand out fashion moments over the years:

Pop group DESTINY’S CHILD at the first annual BET (Black Entertainment TV) Awards at the Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. 19JUN2001. Paul Smith/Featureflash

Destiny’s Child blessed the 1st annual BET Awards in black, blue, and green gowns. They looked gorgeous!

Pop star CHRISTINA AGUILERA at the first annual BET (Black Entertainment TV) Awards at the Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. 19JUN2001. Paul Smith/Featureflash

Christina Aguilera was stunning in a cut out animal print gown. This look is relevant today. Hot!

TV presenter ANANDA LEWIS at the first annual BET (Black Entertainment TV) Awards at the Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. 19JUN2001. Paul Smith/Featureflash

Former BET presenter Ananda Lewis was very on trend in a monochromatic red halter neck gown and matching red sandals.

Lil Bow Wow at the 2nd Annual BET Awards, held at the Kodak Theater, Hollywood, 06-25-02

Lil Bow Wow was hot on the monogram Gucci trend back in 2002 at the BET Awards at the Kodak Theater. Yes to that jersey and matching sneakers!

ANNUAL BET AWARDS AT THE KODAK THEATRE IN LOS ANGELES, CA JANET JACKSON PHOTO BY FITZROY BARRETT / GLOBE PHOTOS INC. 6-25-2002 K25423FB (D)

Janet Jackson showed off enviable abs at the 2nd annual awards show in 2002 rocking a crop top and a low slung skirt. She was and still is absolutely stunning.

– 3RD ANNUAL BET AWARDS – ARRIVALS KODAK THEATRE, HOLLYWOOD, CA – 06/24/2003 – PHOTO BY FITZROY BARRETT / GLOBE PHOTOS INC. 2003 – VIVICA A. FOX

Raise your hand if you would wear Vivica A. Fox’s 2003 BET Awards purple mini dress with coral accents and matching sandals today. We definitely would!

Tracie Ellis Ross at the 4th Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in the Hollywood & Highland Complex, Hollywood, CA. 06-29-04

Tracee Ellis Ross is always chic. She gave sporty vibes at the 4th annual BET Awards.

2006 BET AWARDS – Pressroom – SHRINE AUDITORIUM, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. 06-27-2006 PHOTO: MICHAEL GERMANA – GLOBE PHOTOS INC 2006 Beyonce Knowles

Queen B looked snatched in an LBD in fingerless gloves at the 6th annual BET Awards. Hot!

Rihanna at the 2007 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. June 26, 2007 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash

Rihanna was simply stunning at the 2007 awards in a pretty white dress, metallic pumps, and a gorgeous haircut.

2007 BET AWARDS – RED CARPET SHRINE AUDITORIUM, LOS ANGELES, CA 06-26-07 DESTINY’S CHILD – MICHELLE WILLIAMS, BEYONCE KNOWLES AND KELLY ROWLAND PHOTO: CLINTON H. WALLACE-PHOTOMUNDO-GLOBE PHOTOS INC

Wow! The ladies of Destiny’s Child looked amazing in metallic dresses, but let’s take a moment for Beyonce:

Beyonce Knowles at the 2007 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. June 26, 2007 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash

Yes!

Rihanna during the BET Awards 2008, held at the Shrine Auditorium, on June 24, 2008, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Germana / Superstar Images – Globe Photos

Rihanna slayed in another winning look at the 2008 awards in a lime ruffled, tiered dress, offset by a red chic short hair cut.

Alicia Keys was stunning in a flirty embellished dress at the 2009 BET Awards.

“Why Don’t We Fall In Love” with singer Amerie’s fabulous 2009 BET Awards white mini dress and Alexander McQueen peep toe booties?

Ciara mastered the LBD at the 2010 BET Awards.

Ashanti was ravishing in red at the BET Awards in 2010.

Lala seriously sizzled in Tom Ford at the 2011 BET Awards.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were couple goals at the 2012 BET Awards.

Janelle Monae worked a white Dolce & Gabbana suit for the 2013 BET Awards.

Keke Palmer looked like a futuristic golden goddess at the 2014 BET Awards.

Nicki Minaj worked an architectural Mugler dress at the 2015 BET Awards.

Daring and sexy, this Nicolas Jebran dress on Zendaya at the 2015 BET awards was bomb.

Tia Mowry looked beautiful in Roberto Cavalli at the 2016 BET Awards.

Janelle Monae was lovely in black and white Sass & Bide and a red lip at the 2016 BET Awards. Janelle always gets it right!

Gold and metallics are always a great choice! Jada Pinkett Smith’s high slit gown was a winner at the 2017 awards show.

Monochromatic looks also work! Cardi B posed at the 2017 Bet Awards in a Givenchy suit and her bloody Louboutin shoes with a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Remy Ma was gorgeous in 2018 in Karen Sabag.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (9726159ds) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir BET Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 24 Jun 2018

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaior were perfection at the 2018 awards, with Mrs. Davis in a pink ruffled dress, and Gucci in a suit with matching pink floral appliqués.

BET Awards 2019 Featuring: Ciara Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 24 Jun 2019 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Lastly, Ciara was resplendent in red Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2019 BET awards. She had one of the best looks of the BET Awards–ever.

Which look was your favorite?

The BET Awards 2020 are this Sunday, June 28th at 8/7C! Will you be tuning in?

