On TheBombLife.com: A Nassau, Bahamas Travel Guide; Where to Stay, Where to Eat, and What to Do!

So I just got back from a deliciously sunny, yet regrettably short stay in Nassau, Bahamas!



More than a tropical travel destination, Nassau is like another home for me, as my mother’s family is from there, and we have family who still lives there! When I go, it’s to relax, yes, but also to reconnect with my cousins, aunts, and uncles! That said, I do have a few travel tips for those who want to embark upon this beautiful island.

1. How to Get There



Jetblue has direct flights from JFK to Nassau that leave several times during the day. A few of my friends also took American Airlines and United. It’s a little under a 3 hour flight. I had zero complaints about Jetblue! Spring for the extra comfort seats, watch TV, and relax.

2. Where to Stay



Our troupe of bridesmaids was stationed at the British Colonial Hilton, which was not bad, but not great. As I mentioned in this post, I was looking for peace and quiet. Perhaps it was the weekend we chose, but the hotel was oversold. The pool and beach were small and crowded. Inside was fine, but nothing mind blowing. I’d definitely do some research if you’re looking for more of a Bomb Life experience! Many people I spoke to suggested staying at the Bahamar because it’s new and majestic.



On this trip, I discovered I’m more of a boutique hotel/AirBNB type chick. On one day, my cousins and I went to a semi private beach called Palm Cay that had a quieter beach and beautiful environs.



We ran into a few new friends from D.C. and Indianapolis (!) who said they were renting a home nearby. I’d definitely go that route next time I come to Nassau.



I heard some chatter that the Bahamian Tourism Board and Government were coming down on AirBNB, but the women I spoke to said they were able to book their home with no issue. Definitely something to consider!

3. Where to Eat



I LOVE to eat and I LOVE Bahamian food. A few things you should order: Cracked Conch, Stew Conch, Conch Salad, Fried Fish, Crab & Rice, Guava Duff…and wash it all down with some Bahamas Goombay Punch!



A few cocktails you should definitely get: Goombay Smash ( spiced rum, coconut rum, apricot brandy, pineapple juice and orange juice) and Sky Juice (Coconut Water, Evaporated Milk, and Gin or Coconut Rum, topped with cinnamon).



Where to eat all these delicacies? On day one, we went to Compass Point (West Bay Street Gambier, W Bay St, Nassau 00000, Bahamas), which is a beautiful restaurant/resort by the water.



You should also definitely stop by Arawak Cay, an area chock full of yummy restaurants and food stands.



4. What to Do



The Bahamas is definitely a place where you chillax and enjoy life…

Images: Shawn T Photography + My New Iphone 7+