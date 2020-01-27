The Top Ten Looks from the 2020 Grammy’s: Cardi B in Mugler, Beyonce in Red Valdrin Sahiti, Lizzo in White Versace, and More!

The Show must go on.

Somehow the Hollywood community temporarily recovered from the tragic and untimely death of Kobe Bryant to slay the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. It was a somber time, but the fashion and scintillating moments added a little levity to the sorrowful atmosphere.

Take a look at the top ten looks of the night, based on your likes!

Saweetie in Moschino

Saweetie looked bomb in a figure hugging Moschino dress, styled by Bryon Javar. She always looks great!

2. Billy Porter in Baja East and Sarah Sokol Millery

Image Collect

We were all pleasantly surprised and delighted by Billy Porter’s custom Baja East look, which came equipped with a motorized Sarah Sokol Millinery hat with fringes that opened to reveal his beauteous visage. Stylist Sam Ratelle did that!

The drama! We live!

3. Cardi B in Mugler

Cardi B sparkled in custom Mugler, styled by Kollin Carter. She joined her beau Offset, who wore Chrome Hearts.

4. Lizzo in Versace

Image Collect

Lizzo was white hot in Atelier Versace, styled by Marko Monroe.

5. Lauren London in Pamella Roland

Image Collect

Lauren London was in attendance for Nipsey Hussle’s tribute in a funeral black suit by Pamella Roland, styled by Monica Rose.

6. Beyonce in Valdrin Sahiti

Queen Bey was the lady in red in Valdrin Sahiti and Christian Louboutin heels, styled by Zerina Akers.

Yes, thigh!

8. Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture

Image Collect

Chrissy Teigen was the perfect complement to John Legend in orange Yanina Couture, styled by Monica Rose.

9. H.E.R. in DSquared2

Image Collect

H.E.R gave homage to her heritage in a Dsquared2 kimono, styled by Wouri Vice.

10. Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

Image Collect

Tulle is certainly on trend! To whit, Ariana Grande in custom Giambattista Valli, styled by Luxury Law. Get a similar tulle look at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Image: Image Collect