The Top 10 Most Liked Looks from the 2018 Emmys: Issa Rae in Vera Wang, Marsai Martin in Viktor & Rolf, Yvonne Orji in Georges Chakra, and More!

The Emmy’s bowed last night, and starlets hit the red carpet in a series of fabulous gowns (see all the looks on our Instagram page). Behold your top ten picks, based on your likes:

1. Issa Rae in Vera Wang: 3,1116 likes



Insecure creator Issa Rae was brilliant in a blue Vera Wang jumpsuit, equipped with a train. The jumpsuit was unexpected, yet elegant. Celestial…stunning!



2. Marsai Martin in Viktor & Rolf: 3,104 likes



What a doll! Blackish Star Marsai Martin looked like an ombre confectionary dream in a perfectly pastel Viktor & Rolf dress. This dress is just pretty. And age appropriate. Slay on, young queen!



3. Yvonne Orji in Georges Chakra: 2,803 Likes



You can never go wrong with black, and Yvonne Orji was proof of that in a George Chakra gown with a sheer yoke. A tall, sculptural hairstyle added a regal twist. And her smile? Infectious. As @Emmjai stated, “When she smiles, the world smiles!”



4. Angela Bassett in Azzi & Osta: 2,216 Likes



Aziz & Osta is having a moment! Angela Bassett joined their illustrious group of well dressed ladies in an artful dress by the brand. She never gets it wrong.



5. Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano: 1,939 Likes



Leslie Jones has been faithful to Christian Siriano since he dressed her for the Ghostbusters Premiere. They make a great pair–her iridescent custom suit was a great fit.



6. Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino: 1,640 Likes

Tracee Ellis Ross won the award for most dramatic gown in her voluminous runway ready Valentino gown. She takes fashion risks that pay off!



7. Rupaul in Calvin Klein: 1,422 Likes



Rupaul looked sharp in Calvin Klein. @AWorkingWardrobe typed “Show them how it’s done!” Indeed.



8. Yara Shahidi in Gucci: 1,086 Likes



Yara Shahidi skewed elegant yet understated in a Gucci rose hued gown with floral appliqués. A simple top bun and neutral makeup accented her natural beauty.



9. Regina King in Christian Siriano: 961 Likes



Neon is all the rage this season! Regina King looked every bit the Bombshell in this Christian Siriano custom creation.



10. Letitia Wright in Pamella Roland: 960 Likes



A sparkly embellished Pamella Roland dress was Letitia Wright’s choice for the night. @BeautyManifesting typed, “So simple, yet elegant.” We agree!



Who had your favorite look from the night?

See all the chic gowns and sharp suits from the 2018 Emmy’s at Instagram.com/FashionBombDailyMag.

Images: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America