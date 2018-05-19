The Royal Wedding: Princess Meghan Markle Greets her Prince at the Altar in a Givenchy Dress and 16-Foot Veil

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here! This afternoon in London, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed at the Windsor Castle in England for their grand Royal Wedding. Of course, the world was waiting on Meghan’s big dress reveal. She beamed in a Givenchy Haute Couture dress designed by Claire Waight Keller.

The elegant gown was covered in a 16-foot veil adorned with a floral embroidered trim. Her veil was held on by Princess Diana’s crown. On the beautiful dress, designer Keller said, “We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its story, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts. In contrast, the delicate floral beauty of the veil was a vision Meghan and I shared, a special gesture embracing the commonwealth flora, ascending the circumference of the silk tulle.”

The white minimalist gown was off-the-shoulder and has a perfect 3/4 sleeve. Meghan looked absolutely beautiful and represented elegance and class in it’s purest form. Her best friend’s 7-year-old twin son’s held the dramatic veil as she entered the castle and walked down the aisle.

See more photos of the lovely Royal Wedding memorable moments!

Congratulations to the stunning couple—they look so in love!