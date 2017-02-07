The #NYFW Survival Guide: 10 Must-Have Items Under $100 You Need Right Now!

New York Fashion Week is quickly approaching!

But, fret not, because we’ve got you covered with 10 essentials (under $100) needed to conquer the blistering cold walks and those long, fast-paced days.

Keep scrolling to get into our top picks!

1) ban.do’s “I Am Very Busy” Power Bank, $54

As a former New York Fashion Week attendee, one thing is certain – your phone will die. No matter how you turn it on and off in hopes of preserving your battery, you’ll never realize how scarce power sources are until you actually start searching! So, get ahead of the curve and dodge the struggle of maintaining your sanity with this dainty power bank that charges your device on the go! Get it here!

2) MICHAEL by Michael Kors Astor Leather Studded Gloves with Touch Tips, $98

Harsh winds and freezing temps are routine for The Big Apple. To preserve the warmth of your hands, try a pair of leather texting gloves.

3) Kate Spade’s Gold Dots Notepad, $8

There’s nothing quite like a good ‘ol pen and paper! Of course, we live in a society ruled by the I-Phone and Droid markets; however, instances of Fashion Week inspiration may require more than a mere keyboard. With endless options such as this chic Kate Spade gem, it’s even more reason to jot down that hard-to-miss outfit on the runway! Purchase it now!

4) NYX Cosmetics’s Lip Gloss in Golden Prune, $3

A bomb lip gloss is the answer to everything. If you’re feeling tired or are ever in need of a quick pick-me-up, just slather on a colored lippie! Trust me, it works.

5) Amope GelActiv Ultra Slim Ball of Foot Cushions, $7

Heels are a sure fire way to make a statement while hitting the concrete catwalk outside your favorite show, but should we sacrifice comfort just to look the part? Well, to all my brave fashionistas who just can’t get enough of that 4-inch love, check out Amope’s GelActiv Ultra Slim Ball of Foot Cushions. Slip them into over-the-knee heeled boots, stilettos or pumps to add an air-like feel to every step you take.

6) Topshop’s Cutaway Cateye Sunglasses, $40

Street style pros such as Olivia Palermo, Rihanna and Esther Quek have mastered the art of looking effortlessly fly as whirlwinds of cameras swirl around them. Each bombshell possesses a single common denominator: dope sunnies. Purchase this vibrant pair now!

7) New Look’s Faux Fur Collad Belted Longline Coat, $23

Versatile toppers are New York Fashion Week mainstays! They will never go out of season and the extra layer provides the right amount warmth as you maneuver throughout the city. You can go the flamboyant route (hello, faux furs and eclectic prints) or you can simply opt for a more classic option.

8) Glaceau’s Vapor Distilled Smartwater (Pack of 6), $6

Want to exude that natural glow during your sartorial adventures? Don’t forget to hydrate!

9) Poppin’s Gold Business Card Holder, $6

While you rush from show to show, networking is key to getting a leg up on expanding your brand and future opportunities. Let’s face it: not only must you look the part but organization is also a pivotal factor in nabbing the attention of a potential collaboration partner. Carry your business cards in a sleek case (such as the one pictured above) and avoid shuffling through your pockets for a crumbled option. Cop this gilded must-have now!

10) KIND’s Nut and Spice Bars (Pack of 4), $6

Fellow foodies rejoice! We’re fully aware of how daunting an empty stomach can be and, of course, it’s hard to function without some from of substantial nourishment. If you have a strict schedule to adhere to for New York Fashion Week, pack a couple KIND Nut and Spice Bars and you’re all set. FYI: Add mints to follow up!

What do you think? If we missed any items, let us know below!

Signing Out — Esmesha