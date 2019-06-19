The Newest Fenty Release Has All The Feels Of Summer On The Islands

Recently, the Fenty fashion house announced that they would be holding a pop-up shop in NYC along to present a new collection on June 19th. The latest drop will only be available from June 19th to June 30th online and at Soho’s The Webster store. Rihanna kept it spicy at the pop-up premiere in NY in a hot pink satin dress from the newest Fenty drop along with a new braided hairstyle.





Rihanna takes us on a trip through her immigrant roots with this latest drop as it fosters the ultimate island vibe. The incorporation tropical colors like teal and tangerine, aquatic prints, and the use of lightweight knits and satins all contribute to feels of an escape to paradise. Tank dresses, knit tops and skirts sets, satin dresses, the T-heel, halter neck dresses, twisted jewelry pieces, and a new sunglass silhouette called the Techno Mask make up the latest Fenty collection. Rihanna continues to highlight the female form through use of body-hugging fabrics and unique, yet feminine detailing in her pieces.









On July 10th, Fenty will be having a second drop which will feature more summer dress and new tees and continue to uphold the Barbados vibes from the first drop. Those who got the opportunity to see these tees have posted them on social media and fans even think the Bad Gal may be “trolling” with her one of her upcoming tee which says “No More Music”, playing around with the fact her fans have been begging for new music.

Shot by @renellaice

In anticipation for the second drop, Fenty’s newest pieces will surely have you in your summer feels and looking bomb at that. Stay tuned for more to come with Fenty and Rihanna.