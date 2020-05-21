Brides Vashtie and Elaine Welteroth’s Quarantine Weddings: Stoop Celebrations and Durag Veils

For most of us, the national pandemic has changed life as we know it. With social distancing being at the top of the list of the many adjustments we all had to endure, it was only a matter of time before people took the lemons and turn them into lemonade.

Check out how these brides didn’t let social distancing stop them from expressing their love on their wedding day.

Vashtie and her husband got engaged in 2019 and planned to have a big celebration in 2020. Although they postponed the celebration, they still decided to tie the knot at City Hall.

Vashtie wore all white but it was far from a traditional gown. She rocked a white tshirt, white pants by Dickie and all white Air Force1 tennis shoes but the show stopper was a custom floor length durag by Evita Loca. This durag flowed elegantly behind Vashtie and was embellished with jewels and floral detailing. She also wore a pair of long white satin gloves, which took the term “street-glam” to a whole new level.

Another wedding reflecting the current times was the union between Elaine Welteroth and her husband Jonathan Singletary. The two decided to get married on their stoop in Brooklyn, New York.

photo by: Micaiah Carter

Those who were in attendance, including actress Lupita Nyongo and fashion model Karlie Kloss, wore white along side the bride and groom. Elaine wore a backless, spaghetti strap dress with a hip length veil. The dress was light and flowy and she paired it with white gloves.

photos by: Micaiah Carter

photos by: Micaiah Carter

photo by: Micaiah Carter

wedding photos by: Micaiah Carter

What do you think of these weddings? Would you postpone your celebration until after quarantine or keep the party going?