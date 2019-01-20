The Importance of Having a Vision In Your Quest to Attain Your Dreams

Repost from TheBombLife.com:

I remember the day as it it were yesterday.

It was one of my last afternoons in Paris, after having lived there for almost two years, and I was cleaning up and getting rid of old papers. In my sweep, I stumbled across a notebook I kept, full of meetings, goals, and wishes. I flipped to a page, and skimmed a list I had made a year prior of must have items: Christian Louboutin pumps, a Balenciaga bag…and just as I looked up, I realized that my first pair of coveted Louboutins were sitting on the floor in front of me. It was the first time I had seen my seemingly unattainable thought become a thing: a year prior I had wished for something, and after planning and saving up, they were mine. After that instance, I became even more determined to reach for and ask for what I wanted out of life. As Matthew 7:7 says, ask and ye shall receive, seek and ye shall find.



I’ve gone from wishing for one pair of Louboutin shoes to hosting parties at the Christian Louboutin Store in Dallas, and owning so many pairs that I’ve given some away!





Through visualization, goal setting (i.e. writing things down), and prayer, I’ve been able to achieve more than I ever imagined. Once upon a time, I wrote down that I would want to live full time from blogging, and though there have been some bumps in the road, here I stand.



Being crystal clear with your intentions is necessary if you want to achieve the life of your dreams (whatever that dream may be). As the popular phrase goes, if you don’t set a goal, you can’t score! And as we lean in to 2019, it’s high time to set our goals and intentions for the year.



Many of us has goals in mind, but few of us take that extra step and write them down, or create a vision of themselves that can serve as a daily reminder to go for what you want out of life!



So join me on Monday, January 21st from 1-4pm for our Vision Board Brunch. Meet new people, eat, drink, be merry, and create a new friend group of accountable go getters who will make sure you strive for the sky for 2019 and beyond! RSVP at VisionBrunchNY.eventbrite.com.

Hope to see you there!

Love & Light,



*I’m wearing a YSL ombre fur, Grace Jones tee and jeans from FashionBombDailyShop.com, Porsche sunglasses, Gianvito Rossi heels, and a Chanel back from Glamshock.com. Get 15% off your first trial month using the code THEBOMBLIFE.

**Images: Dexterity Productions

***When I lived in Paris, I never thought I would be doing any of this, but as I accomplish my goals, I set new ones. Let’s get it!