The Fashion on #BlackAF is Bomb AF: Shop Kenya Barris ‘s Fendi, Dior, and Gucci Looks

Unfortunately, we are still quarantined. Fortunately, there are oodles of new shows popping up day by day! One you should definitely check out is #BlackAF, the brainchild of Kenya Barris, the creator of Blackish, Mixtish, Grownish, and so many more shows.

In #BlackAF, he portrays himself, next to his wife, played by Rashida Jones, and all of their kids! While the show and what it represents is bomb, the fashion is on fire, particularly Kenya’s wardrobe!

Scroll on for a few stand out looks:

Valentino Denim Logo Jacket, $1,850

Dior Robot Sweater, $1,102

Fendi Logo Puffer Jacket

Versace Yellow Bathrobe, $595

Gucci Yellow and White Silk Floral Shirt, $1,400

Gucci Supreme Jacquard Rainbow Track Jacket, $2,200

Fendi Monogram Track Jacket, $1,100

Shop some of Barris’s Looks Below:

Love it!

For next season, would love to see even more bomb designers added to the mix! Hideoki Bespoke, Rich Fresh, Romeo Hunte , Rayar Jeans, or even Milano di Rouge come to mind.

What do you think?

Images: Netflix