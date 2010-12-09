The Fashion Bomb to Skype Chat with Franca Sozzani of Italian Vogue!

Hey Guys!

So as you know I’ve been working for Vogue Italia for a while now, penning weekly articles for their Vogue Black site and also writing show reviews for their general site, Vogue.it. It’s been a tremendous opportunity and I love it!

Intrigued by Vogue Italia’s new commitment to diversity, Pulitzer Prize winning fashion critic Robin Givhan decided to take a look at the motivations of Italian Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Franca Sozzani. In her lengthy story (in which I was quoted), Givhan says, “Under the prestigious banner of Vogue Italia, Sozzani now celebrates black and brown women, fat girls and obese ones, too.”

At any rate, Sozzani’s team reached out to little old me (and several others) to have a live Skype chat about the article. I get to ask her three burning questions…I think my main query would be : Will there be another All Black Issue?

At any rate, if you have anything at all you’d want to ask Ms. Sozzani, leave a comment and I’ll be sure to ask. The Skype chat will be taped & edited. You’ll be able to watch me (and Franca) in action before the holidays!

Did I mention how nervous I am about this??

I am! But I’ll make you proud:)

*Read Robin Givhan’s article in its entirety here.

*If you’re in Italy, Vogue Italia is opening its doors to the public this weekend for an open house. Read about it here.