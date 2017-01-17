The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?

The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
View Gallery
11 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna in Paris
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna in Paris

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
rihanna-nyc-vetements-reversible-grey-camo-jacket
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
rihanna-nyc-vetements-reversible-grey-camo-jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
splurge-kendall-jenner-nyc-ports-1961-metallic-nylon-quilted-jacket-5
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
splurge-kendall-jenner-nyc-ports-1961-metallic-nylon-quilted-jacket-5

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
kylie-jenner-vetement-reversible-camo-coat
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
kylie-jenner-vetement-reversible-camo-coat

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
bella-hadid-tommy-hilfiger-puffer-jacket-1
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
bella-hadid-tommy-hilfiger-puffer-jacket-1

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
gigihadidnightoutnyc-tommy-hilfiger-down-puffer-jacket-2
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
gigihadidnightoutnyc-tommy-hilfiger-down-puffer-jacket-2

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
asap-rock-puffer-coat
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
asap-rock-puffer-coat

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
_drake-hotline-bling-moncler-puffer-jacket
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
_drake-hotline-bling-moncler-puffer-jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
kim-kardashian-moncler-puffer-coat
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
kim-kardashian-moncler-puffer-coat

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
solange-knowles-cranes-in-the-sky-acne-studios
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
solange-knowles-cranes-in-the-sky-acne-studios

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
olivia-palermo-puffer-coat
The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?
olivia-palermo-puffer-coat

So this winter it’s all about new iterations of classics. If you live in a cold climate, down jackets are a wardrobe staple! Celebs are showing how to rock them in updated silhouettes and cool colors.
splurge-kendall-jenner-nyc-ports-1961-metallic-nylon-quilted-jacket
Kendall Jenner’s Ports 1961 coat was certainly a show stopper in brilliant gold.
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna in Paris
Queen Rih Rih is a trendsetter! She slayed in an oversized pink option by Ella Boucht.
rihanna-nyc-vetements-reversible-grey-camo-jacket
She also made a statement in a reversible camo jacket by her favorite, Vetements.
kylie-jenner-vetement-reversible-camo-coat
Kylie Jenner followed suit, wearing the same jacket in reverse.
bella-hadid-tommy-hilfiger-puffer-jacket-1
gigihadidnightoutnyc-tommy-hilfiger-down-puffer-jacket-2
And the Hadid sisters borrowed from each other, both sporting the same silver Tommy Hilfiger jacket!
asap-rock-puffer-coat
Guys certainly aren’t immune! A$AP Rocky hit the New York streets in an oversized black option.
_drake-hotline-bling-moncler-puffer-jacket
And who could forget the bright red Moncler jacket Drake wore in Hotline Bling?
See even more fun instances in our gallery above, and let us know: how do you wear it? Send us pictures of your fun, updated puffer coats to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com for a chance to be featured here on the site and on IG.
What do you think? Whose coat do you like the best?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Rock-It-Or-Knock-It-The-Return-of-the-90sRock It! Or Knock It?: Ostentatious 90’s Designer Logos and Labels Mixing-Prints-CelebritySummer 2010 Trend : Mixed Prints On the Scene- The 2015 Met Gala After Parties at the Diamond Horseshoe, Up & Down, The Standard, and more!On the Scene: The 2015 Met Gala After Parties at the Diamond Horseshoe, Up & Down, The Standard, and more! Rock It! Or Knock It?- Fabric ChokersRock It! Or Knock It?: Fabric Chokers the-fab-list-25-times-celebs-looked-foxy-in-fur-stoles-how-do-you-wear-itThe Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Looked Foxy in Fur Stoles + How Do you Wear It?

  • Instagram

    • Shares