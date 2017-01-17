The Fab List: 10+ Times Celebrities Rocked Updated, Fashion Forward Puffer Coats + How Do You Wear It?

So this winter it’s all about new iterations of classics. If you live in a cold climate, down jackets are a wardrobe staple! Celebs are showing how to rock them in updated silhouettes and cool colors.



Kendall Jenner’s Ports 1961 coat was certainly a show stopper in brilliant gold.



Queen Rih Rih is a trendsetter! She slayed in an oversized pink option by Ella Boucht.



She also made a statement in a reversible camo jacket by her favorite, Vetements.



Kylie Jenner followed suit, wearing the same jacket in reverse.





And the Hadid sisters borrowed from each other, both sporting the same silver Tommy Hilfiger jacket!



Guys certainly aren’t immune! A$AP Rocky hit the New York streets in an oversized black option.



And who could forget the bright red Moncler jacket Drake wore in Hotline Bling?

See even more fun instances in our gallery above, and let us know: how do you wear it? Send us pictures of your fun, updated puffer coats to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com for a chance to be featured here on the site and on IG.

What do you think? Whose coat do you like the best?

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.