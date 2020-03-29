The Essence Festival 2020 in New Orleans is Postponed Until Early Fall Due to the Corona Pandemic

The 2020 Essence Festival is officially halted until early fall. The popular and culturally explosive event posted a heartfelt message on their social media pages in regard to concerns facing the COVID-19 situation. “Based on developments over the past couple of weeks, including updates from our city and health partners, we are officially announcing that we will move the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture closer to the fall. Visit http://ow.ly/BTAT50yYgFs for the full statement.”

Photo credit: @essence

Musical celebrity icons like Janet Jackson & Bruno Mars were headlining the scheduled highly anticipated concerts for this year’s festivities. The original date for The Essence Festival was July 3rd through July 5th, 2020.

Photo credit: @thatgrapejuice

Although this is a deep felt disappointment to the festival’s avid concertgoers, it’s a relief to know the high profile event is taking great measures to keep people safe. It also puts ticket holders at ease that the musical performances will still take place, especially since other fan favorite concerts like Pharrell’s “Something in the Water,” “Coachella” and other major shows are now indefinitely postponed until next year.

Photo credit: @somethinginthewater

