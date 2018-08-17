The Bomb Life Guide to Philly in 24 Hours: Where to Stay, Where to Eat, Where To Shop

Hey Hey!

It’s been a busy past two weeks! But as I board the Amtrak train to head to Philly for our Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch, I figured I’d let you in on 5 must stops should you ever find yourself in the City of Brotherly Love.



Here’s a quick transcript:

Number 1: Where to Stay; Le Meridien (1421 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102)



Drop your bags off and relax at Le Meridien Hotel, located right by City Hall and Philly’s iconic Love Statue. Ask for a room on the 10th floor for a view of Philadelphia’s finest monuments.

Number 2: Where to Eat; Ishkabibbles (337 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147)



Though Geno’s and Pat’s are known for serving Philadelphia Cheesesteaks, locals will tell you to go to Ishkabibbles located on South Street. Add fried onions and ketchup for added flavor.

Number 3: Where to Shop; High End. Eyechic Philly ( 333 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147)



Indulge in luxurious sunglasses at Eye Chic Philly, a Philly bastion of fashion that carries brands like Chanel, Cartier, Porshe, Gucci, Miu Miu, and more.

Number 4: Where to Shop; Affordable. Royal K Boutique (4830 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141)



Get contemporary, bold colored clothing for less than $100 at Royal K Boutique. Peruse what they have in store online at RoyalKBoutique.com.

Number 5: Where to ‘Do It For the Gram; Philadelphia Magic Gardens (1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147)



With blue hued mosaic art decorating the cave like walls, Philadelphia Magic Gardens is the perfect spot to pose for a pretty pic. Go early to beat the crowd and have the place all to yourself. Learn more at PhillyMagicGardens.org.

August 18th, meet me, Claire Sulmers, in Philly at our Fashion bomb x Better than Success Brunch. Dress code is black and white. Get your tickets at FashionBombBetterthanSuccess.Eventbrite.com.

Special thanks to the Visit Philadelphia for having us. Visit the hashtag #VisitPhilly for more.

Want to be apart of our next series and event? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com.