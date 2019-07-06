The Bomb Life: From Prancing In Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Very Own Sai Sankoh’s Leopard Dress, to Receiving An Award With Janell Stephens, Tami Roman + Mona Scott Young In One of Fashart’s Wicked Pattern Suits, Claire Continues to Stun for Essence Fest!

As the fun filled week of Essence Fest continues, our Editor-In-Chief Claire Sulmers stuns again for day 3 festivities! Which included the dynamic show Strut: The Fashion Experience, presented by @Epicdoesessence with Joi Williams. Of course fellow moguls were in attendance, one being curator and producer Princess Banton-Lofters from BravoTV, Claire sat alongside with for the show.



I must say, having access to the most exclusive fashions that you handpicked yourself comes in handy. Because Claire definitely showed up and showed out in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s very own Sai Sankoh ‘Zemorah’ Leopard Dress for the occasion! If you haven’t been visiting the site for other bomb products, trust me you don’t want to miss out on other lovely styles and designers!



Captured w/ Alexis “Fly” Jones

For Day 4, @Humanityofconnection for #Essencefest aided in connecting other powerful women and influencers to be honored by Camille Rose Naturals whose passions, leadership and influence, that helped push the culture forward, solidified their place in the industry.

Claire, who received her award with Camille Rose Naturel’s very own Janell Stephens, Tami Roman and Mona Scott Young, stunned in a printed suit and choker pulled by Christian Jay of Fashart. I’ll speak for everyone when I say such a suit is so worthy of raving over for the rest of the year. Congratulations are in order to all of the honorees and our Boss Lady that does it all, all the while looking completely bomb while doing it!

Photography by: Patrick Melon / Shaquille Dunbar