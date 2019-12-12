Thank you to our 2019 Faby’s Awards Sponsors: Dove, Rayar Jeans, True Indian Hair, Ciroc, and More+ RSVP Today!

The Faby’s are going down tomorrow from 7-10pm at the Westside Loft, located at 163 Bank Street! The dress code is time to shine, and we can’t wait to see you and all your fabulous outfits! If you haven’t RSVP’d yet, get your tickets today.

The event truly could not be possible without our sponsors! So here’s a rundown on are all star supporters , who are helping making this wonderful celebration of fashion and style possible!

Dove

Dove is our premiere sponsor, and we couldn’t be happier! Dove is committed to helping women realize their personal potential for beauty by engaging them with products that deliver real care. Our VIP gift bags will be full of Dove products for you to try and feel fabulous! Get your tickets here.

Rayar Jeans

Rayar Jeans has avant-garde designs that are both cutting edge and wearable. Their patented, exclusive design adds a modern twist to your traditional denim with sturdy, malleable chains that decorate distressed patches. Get yours here.

True Indian Hair

True Indian Hair is sponsoring our Hairstylist of the Year Award! Founded by entrepreneur Karen Mitchell in 2005 in New York City, True Indian Hair provides its diverse clientele with healthy, luxurious, 100% virgin cuticle hair culled directly from donors in East Indian Temples and Brazil. The hair strands are handpicked , sterilized, and sorted for the best quality and textures in order to provide customers with a superior product that stands apart from the so-call “remy” hair being sold on the market today. They’re Fashion Bomb Approved! Learn more at TrueIndianHair.com.

Ciroc

Ciroc will be providing drinks for the event! Come to The Faby’s for White Grape Cosmos (Ciroc White Grape. White Cranberry Juice, Lemon, and Simple Syrup) and VS Sidecars (Ciroc VS, Lemon Juice, and Triple Sec). Yum!

BlacGlas

BlacGlas is sponsoring our Stylist of the Year Award! The contemporary line comprises many items that would work for our “Time to Shine” Dress code, including the sequined jumpsuit, above, worn by the beautiful Mya. BlacGlas will be in the building with a couple models! Get your tickets here.

Aces Braces x All Things Dr. Bobbi

Dr. Bobbi of Aces Braces is sponsoring our Makeup Artist of the Year Award! Dr. Bobbi is my dentist, and specializes in cleaning, whitening and tooth gems! Learn more here.

Rent 4 Parties

Rent 4 Parties will be providing fabulous decor for our event! Based in New York City or New Jersey? Go to them for fun throne chairs, gilded pedestals, walls, and more!

Nett Lifestyle

Started by Kevin Barnett, Nett Lifestyle creates elevated experiences for brands. The Faby’s will certainly be swanky! Learn more at NettLifestyle.com.

Chef Ameer Natson

How could we forget the food? Chef Ameer Natson of Fresh Chef Catering will be providing scrumptious hors d’oeuvres for cocktail hour, including sweet potato cornbread and lobster Mac & Cheese!

Also thank you to our desserts, decor, and PR partners:

UFCG

BCakeNY

Rhome Embellishments

That does it! If you’d like to sponsor the Faby’s, it’s not too late! Email events@FashionBombDaily.com for details on how you can be added to our line up!

And see some of you tomorrow! Dress code: Time to Shine. Get your tickets at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.