Teyana Taylor’s Fly Look in her Fashion Nova Bikini

Spring has sprug and summer is just around the corner! Fashion Bombers, it’s time to find those amazing swim suits for the beach, pool, aka spring break, summer vacation and even just relaxing at backyard barbecues paired with maxi skirts or shorts. Beyoncé inspo lemonade looks by Fashion Nova Curve & Teyana Taylor give us a jump start on what to wear!

Teyana Taylor in Retro Vibes Fashion Nova “Sports Ilustrated” Bikini
Tyra Banks in 1997 as one of the 1st African Americans & “Top Model” for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s front cover in an ever trendy leopard print bikini.

Shop the dope retro 80’s and 90’s look now paying homage to our favorite Sports IIustrated cover queens like Supermodel Tyra Banks, go to the @fashionnova link in their Instagram bio or go to FashionNova.com. Check out more amazing swim wear from their great collection and shop fashionbombdaily.com for other cute and fun finds to update your wardrobe for Spring and Summer!

Fashion Nova Neon Bikini
