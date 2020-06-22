Teyana Taylor Has Epic Album Release Party with Appearances by Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow, Lena Waithe, and More!

Quarantine and Covid-19 couldn’t stop Teyana Taylor from hosting a celebratory release party for her new album, simply titled, The Album. She gathered a few gorgeous friends in LA, all outfitted in orange hazmat suits, for a fun bash.
Take a look at who popped through:
Cardi B stopped by with the whole family.
Karrueche looked gorgeous, pairing her jumpsuit with a black bustier.
Of course Iman Shumpert came to support his wife with daughter Junie.
Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo were in the building.
She grabbed a pic outside with Quavo.
And Winnie Harlow rocked a piece from Laquan Smith’s collection with Revolve.
Looks like a fun time!
Have you checked out Teyana’s album? What do you think?
Images: @ JenJPhoto / Getty