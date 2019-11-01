Technology Tips for Fashion Design Teachers

As most people realise, teaching is one of the hardest careers out there. In this profession, what is even harder is to be a novice. I remember how stressed I was at work in my first months… so much new information for learning and processing, so many scenarios that can’t be prepared for.



Looking back now, with a fresh perspective and an open mind, I can understand the feeling of being a beginner. When I got more experienced, I tried my best to retain this open-mindedness and welcome all the new and exciting things that happen all the time and change our lives. Such a mindset has proven increasingly useful as the speed of time seems to increase and the introduction of new technology is more regular than ever.



I firmly believe that taking full advantage of new technologies should be the goal of every new teacher. So as the new school year approaches, I want to share with my younger colleagues some technology-related tips:



1. Consider a professional presence in social media

You are likely to be an active user of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on as a young person. So now that you're an educator, as a student, you should use these channels. Nonetheless, don't reformat your current profiles in order to match your new professional needs with your peers. Mixing the private and the academic would be a critical mistake.



It is therefore best to create a separate account in one or more social media, where you will be present exclusively as a professional. You can post content related to the subject and teaching there. If you are teaching science, post new scientific findings articles. If you're an English teacher, post some interesting literature and linguistic scholars comments as well as your favourite prose and poetry bits. There is always a way to let everyone know how passionate and dedicated you are to the subject you teach.



2. Build connections



Find your friends and follow them. Don’t be shy about posting comments and talking… this is an essential part of building your presence. I wouldn’t recommend following social media students because they’re unlikely to have separate accounts for their private use and their “scholastic” use, suggesting that even if they allowed you to follow them, you’d probably see stuff that you’re probably better off not seeing!



3. Communicate

One of social media’s main functions is to facilitate communication between individuals. So, take advantage of it. Here’s what you can do:–Consider commenting and engaging in discussion whenever one of your colleagues posts something interesting about your subject or school. This can help you show your unique voice and develop your identity in the school environment;–If you need to be home, get in contact with your students and interact with them by expressing your expectations (and motivating them to be good to the sub!).



4. Start a blog

True, a teacher’s job isn’t the one that leaves you with plenty of free time. But admit it–you’re sitting down and talking about something that’s happening now and then with an imaginary partner. So why not make it more constructive and put it in writing? It doesn’t have to be a fancy thing. You don’t have to be a webmaster expert. Services such as Blogspot or WordPress can provide all the tools you need.



Think of it as a semi-personal newspaper where you simply write about thoughts, observations, and ideas relevant to your work. Clearly, on your social media, you can share your blog posts.



5. Interact with students about your online activities

You can be 100% sure your students are gossiping about your presence on social media and website. Actually, if they didn't, it would be ominous: this would mean you don't have enough interest to talk about. Anyway, it's not a very pleasant thing to be gossiped over behind your back. Why aren't you asking them for feedback instead? You should not, of course, be authoritative or judgmental about it, and it is your duty to inform and persuade them that they are free to speak their minds. You can also ask them to post your blog for guests and encourage them to use the means you have as a teacher! But always remain professional about it, once again.



6. Take advantage of online conferences



Nothing new should be online conferences for you. You can also attend professional development conferences in the comfort of your home or workplace thanks to modern technology. To get back to one of those conferences, teachers in the offline era would have to spend quite some money and time. In fact, the older teachers envy the younger generation who can just plug in and take part in a distant event without actually travelling. At the dawn of their lives, they had no such chances.

7. Be aware of purchased custom writing



If you’re trying to google something like “write my paper for me,” you’ll see pages on search results pages with websites that provide a reasonable fee for custom writing services. At least you might have considered using their support when you were yourself a student.

It is true that such services are more popular among college students who are assigned a little more money to spare and much more written tasks. Nevertheless, these websites also advertise high school student services. This means that these services are in demand.



8. Consult your school’s technical staff

Today, almost every school is making every effort to strengthen the implementation of innovative technologies and methods. The actual policies governing this implementation, however, are always individual. Some applications may be restricted to school use, some websites may be either restricted, or may not be considered as authoritative information sources.

You may be able to check it yourself sometimes. But usually, an IT professional who is aware of such information should have a class. This person should be willing and ready to answer all your questions and provide assistance. It’s also a good idea to ask these people what other teachers are using in the classroom and how well they are doing it.