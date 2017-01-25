Taye Time! Fitness Tips from Celebrity Trainer Taye Jay

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a New Year, and we’re inaugurating a new feature: Taye Time with Fitness Tips from Celebrity Trainer Taye Jay! If you follow me on Snapchat, you know that I’m a Soulcycle fanatic! My absolute favorite instructor is Taye, a seriously stunning Bombshell, who has offered to share some of her health and fitness tips with FBD readers.



We posted her stunning headshot to Instagram to kick things off, and you guys wrote in with your questions!

Read below for her answers:



@Vonnie12 wrote, “Any tips on how to keep your curves but lose inches in their waist?”



Taye offers, “To keep your curves but lose inches, increase your protein intake, eat your veggies (asparagus is good), and focus on complex carbs like yams, brown rice, quinoa, etc.”

Next up, @Chacams3 types, “What are the best ways to get rid of back fat?”



Taye is a fan of Sweet Sweat, which is a workout enhancement gel and a waist trainer (get it at Amazon here). Slip that on when you’re hitting the gym and, “work out with long sleeves.” I’ll need to try that! She adds, “Go into the sauna. The sauna is going to melt the fat literally. It detoxes the body and melts the fat.

Lastly, @Cindy_1453 asked, “How do I tone my abdomen and get a six pack?”



She says, “It’s all about what you eat. It’s like 80% food, 20% work out. You have to be on a tight regimen. You have to eliminate most of those carbs and you have to up your protein and veggies intake. Also drink lots of water to flush your body out.”

And that does it! If you want any more fitness tips, leave them in the comment section below! Also be sure to follow Taye on Instagram @Taye_Jay.

What do you think of our new feature?

Images: SoulCycle & J.Crew