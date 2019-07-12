Tap Into Your Inner Queen Status with Isoken Enofe’s Glamorous Afrocentric Pieces

Isoken Enofe is an online boutique that offers Afrocentric and Middle Eastern-inspired pieces for glamorous Queens. The brand was created by Youtube Beauty Influencer and Celebrity MUA, Isoken Enofe-Asemota who has a professional background in African styling and retail services and makeup artistry. With those assets backing her, she curated a brand that supplies women with glammed out looks with the lifestyle to match!

Isoken Enofe is known for its ready-to-wear tribal-inspired pieces and accessories which is meant to make their wearer feel like the true African Queen she is. The clothing line includes dresses, two-pieces sets, coverups, and more along with accessories like its vibrant headwraps, bonnets, and headbands. Isoken Enofe supplies women with glam from the time they step out of the house to the time they head to bed.

Each piece is made of Ankara fabric, silk, chiffon, or other flattering fabrics to celebrate and accentuate the feminine physique in a dazzling, yet modest way. Isoken Enofe most popular items come from its signature Stoned Collection which features Ankara pieces with a modern twist for the young fashionistas. Lastly, Isoken Enofe is the originator of the Ankara bonnet which its customers can’t seem to get enough of!

Love this bomb brand? What piece do you see yourself rocking?