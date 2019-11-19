Tami Roman with her Lovely Daughter Lyric Chanel Shine on the Green Carpet of the Soul Train Awards

The 2019 iconic Soul Train Awards took place recently. Many celebrities came out to support the esstemed show held in The Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada which aired live on Sunday, November 17, 2019. The fashion was marvelous and entertaining to see.

Among the favorites in couture style included beauty Tami Roman, making her star studded entrance along side her gorgeous daughter Lyric Chanel. Mother daughter duos are such a delight to see, we all know the answer to the infamous Beyonce question, “Who runs the world??? Girls!!!”

Tami wore a shimmering black Sergio Hudson knee length dress and animal print Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a splash of red accents. Her just as stunning mini-me wore a gorgeous burnt orange tiered dress with ruffles and blue scrappy heels. Both ladies had matching 70’s inspired pull backed hair into long full pony tails. We love their looks!