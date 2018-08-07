Tami Roman skewed high fashion for a recent photo shoot in a full Sergio Hudson look, comprise of a $1,465 Sergio Hudson leopard corset jacket and $975 leopard pants:
Black sunglasses, black pumps, and a nude lip completed her look.
Both pieces are fashioned out of leopard printed stretch double-faced wool crepe. Wear them separately or together!
I’ll go ahead and admit that this is currently on my ‘get list’ for fashion week.
If it’s on yours too, hop to it! Get yours at SergioHudson.com.
Would you splurge?
Tami Roman Steps Out and Slays in Leopard Printed Sergio Hudson Suit
