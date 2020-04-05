Tamera Mowry Poses with her Gorgeous Kids Wearing $40 Earrings from Blossom Box Jewelry and a Headband by Lele Sadoughi

Happy Sunday devoted Fashion Bomb Daily readers! The quarantine continues but stay in great spirits! Go to Fashion Bomb Daily to read the best of fashion, lifestyle and culture to keep you motivated, but most importantly inspired to enjoy life to the fullest and focus on what’s really important in critical times like these.

Tamera Mowry reminds us of just that, in simple preppy & poised style as she posed with her adorable children for an Instagram photo recently. The veteran actress, lovely model and devoted mom wore a beautiful pearl beaded headband by Lele Sadoughi and earrings from Blossom Box Jewelry for $40 in casual and fun themed photos with her kids.

Get the headband here and the earrings now for their amazing prices and spruce up your Instagram memories and photos while inside. Make sure you go to our Fashion Bomb Kids page for more adorable mommy & me and other kids fashion!