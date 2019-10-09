Tameka, “Tiny/ Major Girl” Harris, Turning Heads at her Husband T.I.’s Birthday Party in ATL wearing a Bold Black BodyCon Fashion Nova Keyhole Dress

Happy Hump Day Fashion lovers! Fashion Bomb Daily’s wcw for today goes to one of our favorite fashionable divas, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Wife of veteran down south rapper T.I. Harris. She stole the show in a black bodycon keyhole, longsleeve mini dress by Fashion Nova that she wore to her hubby’s birthday party.

The high profile couple celebrated T.I.’s 39th birthday recently at The Brasserie in Atlanta. The festivities included a tiered black & white cake topped with an edible blue fitted cap decoration & King’s Crown. Champagne and food was served to close family and dear friends, including celebrities like Pheadra Parks and Toya Wright.

Mrs. Harris was glowing in long blonde and dark hue box braids, which appropriately dressed her oufit down for the occasion. She wore black stiletto heels and perfect neutral tone makeup to complete the ensemble, a perfect party look. T.I. complemented his wife with a sharp ivory suit, matching dress shirt, no tie and casual dress shoes.

Shop for Tiny’s stand out little black dress now and others like it on http://www.fashionnova.com. This dress will always impress. An amazing black dress is always a staple for your wardope. Celebrate your next special occasion with Fashion Nova’s perfect pieces! Happy Birthday to T.I.!