Taina’s Fun & Carefree All Black Fashion Nova Jumpsuit is Just in Time for Fall.

Happy Monday dear Fashion Bomb Daily readers! And Happy Fall! What are you wearing and what’s your must have style pieces for the season? Jeans, slacks, and thin kit sweaters are always in demand. Boyfriend fit blazers and denim are huge trends, as comfy and cozy seems to be the mood for much of autum’s ready to wear. Athletic gear that has versatility, which looks good in public for example is also becoming very popular.

Jumpsuits have taken a turn towards the comfort zone as well. Once piece, leotard like catsuits can be effortless to dress up or down with a pair of chic sneakers and a hoodie, or stiletto heels, fancy belt and a blazer.

Beauty Tiana Williams was spotted on our style radar recently, wearing a cute and comfortable looking one piece, all black jumpsuit by Fashion Nova. Her shoes were her only necessary accessory, an appealing and simple pair of black fur slides for her final look. Shop her jumpsuit now and others on http://www.fashionnova.com. You won’t be dissapointed!