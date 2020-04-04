Taina ( @LatainaX3 ) Wears Orange Maisie Wilen Top and Leggings To Celebrate Her Birthday

It’s style Saturday’s fashion bombers and Bombshells! Today’s stand out style goes to the lovely Taina Williams! The

social media superstar is the daughter of former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Emily Bustamante, aka Emily B.

The 22 year old beauty wore a tangerine orange animal print two piece body con set by contemporary fashion designer Maisie Wilen. Williams “got glam for the gram” as she celebrated her birthday with her beau G. Herbo. He graciously gifted her a white G-Wagon Mercedes Benz with a big ribbon and balloons, to brighten her big day during quarantine.

Taina wore orange The Attico heels prices at $685 for purchase here and long black, middle parted straight hair. The perfect sophisticated contrast to her bright ensemble. Get her top for $400 here and the pants for $370. What are your thoughts on her birthday quarantine look? Let us know your thoughts and check our more dope celebrity looks on Fashion Bomb Daily, and shop our fly styles on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, use code “LIT15” for 15% off your order!

