As cute as can be, Taina Williams shows how effortless it is for her to look so stylish while keeping simple all at once! There’s honestly nothing like a party outfit you can easily throw on, and wear to any occasion that’s fitting for such a flashy look. Even the hair pulled back and minimal jewelry made this look so good, because the sparkles from the dress does just enough! But if you want to liven things up, like our lovely models shown, you have that option of doing a number with your hair and accessories. — Available in Silver, Fashion Nova’s ‘Where the Party At?’ dress is sequin, oversized and 100% polyester. For only $80, snag yours here Bombshells!
Taina Williams Sparkled Bright in Her Fashion Nova Sequin Dress
As cute as can be, Taina Williams shows how effortless it is for her to look so stylish while keeping simple all at once! There’s honestly nothing like a party outfit you can easily throw on, and wear to any occasion that’s fitting for such a flashy look. Even the hair pulled back and minimal jewelry made this look so good, because the sparkles from the dress does just enough! But if you want to liven things up, like our lovely models shown, you have that option of doing a number with your hair and accessories. — Available in Silver, Fashion Nova’s ‘Where the Party At?’ dress is sequin, oversized and 100% polyester. For only $80, snag yours here Bombshells!