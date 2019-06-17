Taina Williams Served a Bomb Look in this Black Fashion Nova Dress

In any Bombshell’s closet, there’s a strong possibility of having your typical LBD (Little Black Dress) that’s standardly black, and pretty basic for a night out. But rest assured Fashion Nova has a way of making her want to step it up a notch! Here’s the dress perfect for such a change. Known as the ‘Give Some, Show Some’ cutout midi dress, Taina for sure flaunts how you’re bound to turn heads in it. It’s stretchy in material, one shoulder with a side split to match its modish cutouts. Only for a steal of $35, I think it’s worth a snag!