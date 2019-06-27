For your closet, it’s good to have pieces you not only can rock anywhere, but pair with the most simplest accessories. A bombshell knows for any occasion fitting you can do so much with less. Much like Taina for her day out, she sported Fashion Nova’s ‘Straight To The Point’ Light Blue Blazer, perfectly! Settling for a Blue color palette, with silver accents in her accessories, it’s very clean and gives the outfit a fresh feel because of the unique styling of the blazer. It’s modish with shoulder padding, a hook front with eye closuring, and available in black, too. Oh, how we love options! Find it here bombshells for a steal of $55!
Taina Williams Made Her Fashion Nova Look So Sophisticated For Much Admiring!
For your closet, it’s good to have pieces you not only can rock anywhere, but pair with the most simplest accessories. A bombshell knows for any occasion fitting you can do so much with less. Much like Taina for her day out, she sported Fashion Nova’s ‘Straight To The Point’ Light Blue Blazer, perfectly! Settling for a Blue color palette, with silver accents in her accessories, it’s very clean and gives the outfit a fresh feel because of the unique styling of the blazer. It’s modish with shoulder padding, a hook front with eye closuring, and available in black, too. Oh, how we love options! Find it here bombshells for a steal of $55!