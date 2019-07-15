I don’t know about you other Bombshells, but for me, Summertime calls for affordable and figure flattering fits! As hot as the weather is, no one wants to spend a great amount of time finding something to wear. The idea is to stay cool, and look good while doing it. Like Taina Williams on vacay in Fashion Nova’s ‘Nora’ Skirt Set, she’s comfortable yet stylish. Such a simple and flaunting set not only has a stretchy material, it comes in grey as well. Find here for a steal of $35, Bombshells!
Taina Stunts in Fashion Nova’s Red ‘Nora’ Set!
