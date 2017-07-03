The Supreme x Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection is Officially Available At Select Pop-Up Shops Across the Globe

The wait is over! We reported back in January on the release of Supreme x Louis Vuitton’s collaboration, and now the collection is finally here and available for purchase at select pop-up locations around the world.

According to Hypebeast, this much-anticipated Fall/Winter 2017 collection dropped on June 30th, with it’s first stop in Sydney. Fashionistas and fashionistos showed off their best street fashion sense to celebrate the launch. Pop-ups continued with openings in Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, LA and Miami. Dozens of staple pieces are in the street wear meets high fashion merge: headwear, keychains, belts, jackets, home goods, sleepwear, bags, card holders, shoes, sunglasses, skateboards and more. The price ranges from $305 to $4,350 Check out our fave pieces from the look book here!

You will turn heads rocking these City Mask shades that are priced at $505.

This fanny pack is a must have trending accessory. Price ranges between $1,690 to $2,310.

It wouldn’t be an official collab without a monogram skateboard in the mix!

Well, there you have it! Now get to shopping before it’s all gone!