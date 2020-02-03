Superbowl 2020 Fashion: JLo Performs in Versace and Shakira Dances in Dundas

The Superbowl exploded onto our screens last night with football and shows of strength and athleticism! But if you’re like us, you were only focused on the halftime show, featuring J. Lo and Shakira!

Both ladies showed off their bodacious bods in eye catching looks, with Shakira gyrating in Dundas, and J. Lo working Versace:

See some of their ensembles in motion below:

Bomb! What did you think of their performance and their performance looks?

Images: Getty/NFL

