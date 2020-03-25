Summersizzle BVI: The Welcome Culture & Style Party Introduces a Premiere Vacation for Fashion Fans

Summersizzle BVI is soon approaching! The fabulous fashion and style event happens July 22nd through the 27th. Experience the best of fashion, cuisine, culture, excursions and lifestyle at Summersizzle BVI. Book your reservation here now.

The Welcome Culture & Style Party “is an introductory mix and mingle event focused on celebrating the rich culture and cuisine of the British Virgin Islands.” This fabulous event kicks off the start of Summersizzle BVI. The Chief Creative Officer Terry Donovan is elated to bring “the ultimate summer experience in fashion, music and art to all,” every year.

Esteemed guests will enjoy the sights, sounds and tasteful entrees when they “feast on sumptuous island dishes, indulge in local cocktails, and dance under the stars to live entertainment, all night long.” It’s sure to be a vacation to always remember.

Beautiful EIC Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily was part of last year’s amazing events. Make sure you book your reservations now to Summersizzle BVI. “Join us as we kickoff a fabulous weekend and celebrate the arrival of our international guests, including models, designers, fashion influencers, celebrities and the press.”

