Summer Walker Won Best New Artist At the Soul Train Awards: Her Style is Unapologetic

The enigmatic breakout R&B star Summer Walker won the Best New Artist award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 17. Summer Walker is having a great year with the release of her debut solo effort ‘Over It’. Her talent as a musician and vocalist is undeniable, however it is her unimpressed nature in respect to the glitz of music industry that makes her all the more alluring.
The 23 year old took to the stage wearing a bone colored, cropped spaghetti string top with glossy plunging neckline which lends the matching silk cami set it’s insane appeal. She wasted time giving her brief acceptance speech and receiving her well deserved award before trotting off the stage in her fur sandals. Summer’s indifference to fulfilling an image most new artists can’t function without is what is most inspiring about her. She recently took to her Instagram to voice her frustration as well as speak out about her battle with social anxiety.
View this post on Instagram
na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit. y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you. Everyday / everything isn’t a miss America bad bitch contest, & I don’t feel the need to put others down to stay relevant. people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective. take the same amount of time that you normally do to prepare/improve your physical but apply it to your spirit & become COMFORTABLE with the real you, whoever that may be as long as your not hurting anyone. That same amount of time you take to chase the “bag” try putting that same amount of energy into patience, acceptance, understanding, self awareness, self love but I know no one gives a shit about what I’m saying so yeah. peace love & light ✌🏽😇
View this post on Instagram
I wasn’t even gonna go today cause I was to scared, I was literally asking @lvrngram to just get me a wrist band so I could sit in the back alone in my reg deg clothes. When I got there I doged the red carpet and tried to get escorted through the back, finally getting to my seat I had to keep sneaking to pat my underarms from sweating, for no reason other than people were looking at me, I kept my arms folded and tried not to be seen. by the time my name was called I couldn’t get a speech out like everyone one else from being so nervous & was shaking BUT I pushed through my #socialanxiety today and I’m really glad I did ..cause the soul train experience is something any true music lover will never forget🖤
Summer has that girl next door type of beauty, freakishly small waist, and curvy physique that stylists would love to work with to transform her into fashion’s next darling. There is a rebellious and esoteric vibe that Summer seems to possess, which is certain to appeal to the world of high fashion.
View this post on Instagram
I’m SOOO glad I got to share this night with my beautiful sister @arilennox 🖤 tonight was like the most amazing night ever, I got to see so many legends I been watching on tv for years & received my FIRST AWARD 🎉 & side note @yolandaadams is the most INCREDIBLE performer I’ve ever seen in my whole life🙏🏽
Her apprehension to embrace what comes with the entertainment industry seems to lie in her (or perhaps someone else’s) perception that she needs to change when elevation is all that is needed. This resistance makes it evident that she has a staunch sense of self, which includes but is not limited to her personal style. Summer Walker clearly has boundless musical potential, and with the proper embrace from the fashion industry for who she is, she can be the sartorial equivalent. For Ms. Walker has the eyes and ears of every millennial female at attention.
Congratulations on your win Summer!