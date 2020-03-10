Summer Sizzle BVI: The Caribbean’s Premiere Fashion Event, July 22nd-27th, 2020



“Summer Sizzle BVI is the Caribbean’s premier fashion and lifestyle event held annually in the British Virgin Islands. Many from all over the world attend the festivities, filled with glamour, parties, seminars and much needed rest and relaxation.

The 12th consecutive affair is scheduled for July 22 – 27, 2020. It is a highly anticipated event, attracting many fashion and travel influencers, press, celebrities, entertainers, leisure tourists and water sports enthusiasts.”

Instagram reproduction: Summer Sizzle BVI

The fabulous four day phenomenon includes signature food, exciting entertainment, amazing parties and a chartered sailing adventure. Along with the high profile leisure activities, there will be informative workshops from the best in the business geared toward culture, fashion, wellness, and empowering our future generations.

“The Global Glamour Runway Show is the highlight of the experience, showcasing world renowned fashion designers, as well as emerging talent.” Over the course of the BVI event’s 11 year run, celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, Nigel Barker, Eva Marcille, Tanika Ray, and the EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily’s own Claire Sulmers have attended.

Instagram reproduction: Esteemed EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers/ Summer Sizzle BVI 2019

Summer Sizzle BVI has become a signature and anticipated event on the BVI Tourism calendar. Summer Sizzle BVI was established in 2007 by Executive Producer, Terry Donovan, as an experience for cosmopolitans to promote BVI and attract tourist all year round. You don’t want to miss this year’s event! RSVP here now!

Instagram reproduction: Summer Sizzle BVI