Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: What to Wear On a Girls Trip

Girls Trip hit theater last Friday (and raked in quite a cute coin on opening day)! And in celebration of the movie’s release, we’ve pulled together a few looks for a weekend girls trip. Get some ideas on what to pack for your next girlfriends getaway with today’s style inspirations.

Travel to your destination in a casually chic ‘fit composed of a graphic designer tee paired with distressed skinny jeans.

Add an effortless feel to your travel look with a nude duster coat, printed loafers, a large leather tote bag, and cateye sunglasses.



Sit pretty poolside in an asymmetric black bikini and linen wide-leg pants.

Incorporate stylish details with a wide-brim panama hat, an embroidered straw tote, ball drop earrings, and tassel embellished sandals.



Enjoy a night out with your girls in a one shoulder zipper detail black dress.

Dress up the look with a pair of charm embellished ankle strap pumps, a monogram leather clutch, tassel chain earrings, and a bold pink lip.



What do you think of these girls only getaway inspired outfit ideas? Who headed to the theaters this past weekend to see Girls Trip?