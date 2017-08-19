Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: What To Wear To Brunch

Cheers to the weekend! We’ve got a special request for you ladies looking to sip mimosas and chat it up with your girls over pancakes and veggie omelettes this weekend.

Instragram follower @byrdtheblogger writes, “With summer slowly but surely coming to an end, could you all create outfit ideas for “what to wear to brunch”. I love the blog! It’s absolutely amazing!”

Head to brunch with your girls in a peachy hue duster jacket styled with a white camisole bodysuit and striped wide-leg pants.

Add a sleek nude pump, monogram shoulder bag, and dazzling rhinestone sunglasses to complete the look.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Keep it cute and casual while sipping a little bubbly in a ruffled one-shoulder top and distressed skinny jeans.

Add a little glam to the look with a pair of triple-strap sandals, an embellished shoulder bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and glitzy gold jewelry.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Opt for city chic in a pair of floral print palazzo pants, a black square-neck bodysuit, and ankle-strap sandals.

Accessorize with an embellished wide leather belt, chunky gold jewelry, oversized square-frame sunglasses, and a structured pink handbag.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lastly, chic up a pair of denim high-waist shorts with a metallic striped blouse.

Style the look with a pink velvet quilted bag, studded metallic ankle-strap sandals, and glitter square-frame sunglasses.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

There you have it! Wishing everyone a fabulous weekend! Which look would you wear on a brunch date with your besties?