Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: What to Wear to the 2017 Essence Music Festival

It’s that time again! The 2017 Essence Music Festival is well underway. For those of you headed to the Big Easy for a little music, culture, and all things NOLA, tap into a  few outfit ideas with today’s style inspirations.

Opt for an olive ruched-side midi dress styled with a pair of printed platform straw sandals.

Spice things up with a tassel statement necklace, cat-eye sunglasses, a studded olive clutch, and stacked bangle bracelets.

Give your look a tropical feel with a palm leaf print playsuit offset by a pair of pearl-embellished t-strap sandals.

Complete the look with a blush pink envelope clutch, gold chain link hoop earrings, and oversized designer frames.

Dress up a black jumpsuit with a mini ark bag and lace up sandals.

Add stylish details with a pair of oversized square-frame flip up sunglasses and gold ellipse earrings.

Rock a sheer floral duster with a white tank top and distressed denim shorts.

Mix it up with a few black accents, including a pair of gladiator sandals, a monogram shoulder bag, tiered tassel earrings, and cat-eye sunglasses. For the final touch, add a popping pink lip.

Lastly, rework a casual denim look in a strappy white bodysuit paired with a long frayed denim skirt.

Chic up the look with a pair of black embellished sandals, a printed envelope clutch, draped chain earrings, and beaded bangles.

And that’s it! Which look would you wear while exploring the streets of New Orleans and vibing to a little R&B and Soul? Wishing everyone a fantastic weekend!

