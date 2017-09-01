Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: 4 All-White Outfit Ideas To Wear This Labor Day Weekend

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Summer as we step into September and make our way to Fall. And although the “no white after Labor Day” rule has long been dismissed, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to flaunt an all-white look before stocking up on darker hues.

If you’re looking for a few ideas on how to slay an all-white look, get inspired with these 4 head-to-toe, white-on-white outfit ideas.

An asymmetric one-shoulder top adds an element of chic when paired with wide-leg crepe pants.

Punch things up with a pair of leather ankle-tie sandals, a monogram tassel embellished shoulder bag, and gold statement jewelry.



Mix a sheer high-neck blouse with white denim shorts adorned with gold button details.

Add the finishing touch with an embellished white quilted shoulder bag, white leather pumps, a wide-brim hat, and mirrored lens sunglasses.



Keep it simple and classy in a white sleeveless blazer dress styled with a pair of embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Complete the look with a metallic box clutch, sparkling jewelry, and a shimmering champagne lid.



Lastly, pair a tie-wrap top with white skinny jeans for a casually chic ‘fit.

For the final touch, dress it up with a white leather bag, strappy ankle-lock sandals, oversized lucite square-frame shades, and a gold jewelry.



And there you have it! What do you think of today’s all-white outfits? How do you rock an all-white look after Labor Day? Wishing everyone a wonderful 3-day weekend!