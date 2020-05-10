Stylish Moms and their Kids: Cardi B and Kulture, Gabrielle Union and Kaavia, Lori and Marjorie, and more

In honor of mother’s day, we complied a list of some very stylish #FashionBombMoms and their kids. Check them out below.

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia.

Yara Shahidi and mom Keri Shahidi.

Lori Harvey with her mom Marjorie Harvey

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna

Cardi B and daughter Kulture.

Ayesha Curry with daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.

Monica Brown and her children, daughter Laiyah and son’s Rodney and Romelo

Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago West and sons Saint and Psalm West along side husband Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True

Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z

Kelly Rowland and son Titan

Tia Mowry with daughter Cairo and son Cree

Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia


Jada Pickett Smith with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Toya Johnson with daughters Reginae Carter and Reign

Ciara with daughter Sienna and son Future

Teyana Taylor with daughter Junie

Erykah Badu and daughter Puma

What a beautiful group!

Who else should be added? Let us know.

