Style Spotlight: Sasha Brookner of Helio Public Relations

Sasha Brookner is the owner of Helio Public Relations and has worked with an array of entertainers and fashion designers over the past two decades.

Fashion Bomb Daily caught up with the publicist in Los Angeles where she stayed in designer threads by brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, Donna Karan, Mary Katrantzou, and more.

Lensed by Brookner’s longtime friend Djeneba Aduayom (who has photographed for Time, Arena Homme, and Vogue), the shoot shows Sasha in her element: answering phone calls, securing spots, and commanding the room, effortlessly .

