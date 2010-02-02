Style Inspiration : Valentine’s Day

Hey Bombshells!

So Valentine’s day is fast approaching, and you know we have to prepare you for those singles cocktail parties, nights out with friends, or dates with your boo! All this week and next, we’ll be providing you with V-Day Style Inspirations to offer ideas on how you can adorn yourself for the love filled holiday!

Today, we decided to shut it down with a frothy, strapless, red Marc Jacobs creation set off by V-day inspired charms like a love bracelet, heart clutch, and kiss earrings:



Amp up the girly goodness with ruffle trimmed peep toes and a sweet smelling fragrance:



This is perfect for a date night with a long time boo. Do it up!

We’ll be unleashing more looks for divas no matter their shape, budget, or relationship status. Stay tuned!

Smootches!